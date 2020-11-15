Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UEIC. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,703,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 128,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

