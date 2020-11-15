Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UEIC. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.
Shares of UEIC stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40.
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.
