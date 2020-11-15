ValuEngine Downgrades Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RDFN. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Compass Point lowered shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 119,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $5,285,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,149.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,630 shares of company stock worth $16,171,264. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Redfin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,752,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,464,000 after purchasing an additional 46,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Redfin by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 573,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

