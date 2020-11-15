ValuEngine Lowers Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.92.
Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
