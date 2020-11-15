ValuEngine Lowers Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.92.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

