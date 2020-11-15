ValuEngine Upgrades HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HBT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.49 million and a P/E ratio of 9.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 10,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 3,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,553 shares of company stock worth $309,737 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 810.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

