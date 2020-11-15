ValuEngine Upgrades iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of IMBI opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.96. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 145.83%.

In other iMedia Brands news, Director Eyal Lalo purchased 256,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 16.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth $145,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth $152,000. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

