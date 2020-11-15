Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.59% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $18,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 895.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 39,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $162.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.91. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $165.88.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

