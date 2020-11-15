Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,961 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.78 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.