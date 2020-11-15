Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) vs. Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Head-To-Head Review

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Velodyne Lidar and Ekso Bionics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velodyne Lidar 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ekso Bionics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.73%. Ekso Bionics has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 102.90%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Velodyne Lidar.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and Ekso Bionics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velodyne Lidar N/A N/A -$13.92 million N/A N/A Ekso Bionics $13.92 million 2.75 -$12.13 million ($3.45) -1.33

Ekso Bionics has higher revenue and earnings than Velodyne Lidar.

Profitability

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and Ekso Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velodyne Lidar N/A -298.58% -7.16% Ekso Bionics -140.82% -201.69% -48.58%

Risk & Volatility

Velodyne Lidar has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ekso Bionics has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats Velodyne Lidar on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar. Its products are used in various applications, including autonomous vehicles, ADAS, UAVs, mapping, industrial automation, self-driving rovers, autonomous vessels, smart city initiatives, and robotics. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke. The company's Ekso device is primarily used in a hospital and rehabilitation setting. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation, Regents of the University of California, and Garrett Brown, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

