Venus Concept (VERO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect Venus Concept to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%. On average, analysts expect Venus Concept to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.82. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

VERO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Venus Concept currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.

In related news, insider Chad A. Zaring bought 18,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $51,923.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $57,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chad A. Zaring bought 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $57,045.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $57,045.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

