Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $14,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,220 shares of company stock valued at $46,148,114 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $203.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $206.43. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.90.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.77.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

