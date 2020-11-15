Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,954.62

Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,954.62 and traded as high as $2,044.00. Victrex plc (VCT.L) shares last traded at $2,024.00, with a volume of 135,627 shares traded.

VCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price target on shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,953 ($25.52).

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,916.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,954.62.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

