Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,954.62

Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,954.62 and traded as high as $2,044.00. Victrex plc (VCT.L) shares last traded at $2,024.00, with a volume of 135,627 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price target on shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,953 ($25.52).

Get Victrex plc (VCT.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 19.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,916.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,954.62.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex plc (VCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex plc (VCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.