VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Receives $5.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VYNE. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, CFO Andrew Saik purchased 40,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 340,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Domzalski acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,033.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 22,876,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $16,343,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $6,195,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,024,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $283.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.97.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

