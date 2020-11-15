Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

WD opened at $79.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.06 per share, for a total transaction of $104,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,820.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,454 shares of company stock worth $2,863,302. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

