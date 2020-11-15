WCM Investment Management LLC Has $331,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

