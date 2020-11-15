Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.17.
Shares of WB opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. Weibo has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,356,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,861,000 after acquiring an additional 293,086 shares during the last quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 1,465,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,238,000 after acquiring an additional 262,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 178,754 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 244,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Featured Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.