Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.17.

Shares of WB opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. Weibo has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.63 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,356,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,861,000 after acquiring an additional 293,086 shares during the last quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 1,465,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,238,000 after acquiring an additional 262,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 178,754 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 244,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

