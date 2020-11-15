West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $16,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST stock opened at $290.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.55. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $305.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WST. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.