Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.29

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.29 and traded as low as $15.05. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 19,072 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 190.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 59.4% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.