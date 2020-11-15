Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.29

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.29 and traded as low as $15.05. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 19,072 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PAI)
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
