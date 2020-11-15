Western Metals (OTCMKTS:WTLC) and YETI (NYSE:YETI) Critical Analysis

Western Metals (OTCMKTS:WTLC) and YETI (NYSE:YETI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Western Metals alerts:

93.5% of YETI shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Western Metals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of YETI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Western Metals and YETI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A YETI 0 5 10 0 2.67

YETI has a consensus target price of $52.71, indicating a potential downside of 7.73%. Given YETI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YETI is more favorable than Western Metals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Metals and YETI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A YETI $913.73 million 5.44 $50.43 million $1.10 51.94

YETI has higher revenue and earnings than Western Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Western Metals and YETI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Metals N/A N/A N/A YETI 7.17% 84.63% 17.40%

Volatility and Risk

Western Metals has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YETI has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

YETI beats Western Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Metals Company Profile

Western Metals Corporation owns and operates natural gas wells in the Lindsey Slough Field in Solano County, California. It produces natural gas from land leased and administered by the California State Lands Commission. The company was formerly known as Coastcast Corporation and changed its name to Western Metals Corporation in November 2004. Western Metals Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand. In addition, the company offers YETI-branded gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. It sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through Website. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.