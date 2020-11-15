Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.53%.

Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. Williams Industrial Services Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WLMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydropower, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

