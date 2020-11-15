Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.50. 9,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 30,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

The firm has a market cap of $109.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

