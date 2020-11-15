Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231,992 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,686 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Woori Financial Group worth $27,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 199.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the second quarter worth $200,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 38.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WF. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woori Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Woori Financial Group stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.75. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF).

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.