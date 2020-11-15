Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.4% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.4% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 72,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 192.9% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $61.06 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $252.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

