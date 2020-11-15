Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 316.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average of $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

