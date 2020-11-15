Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,283 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $29,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 592,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Xcel Energy by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

