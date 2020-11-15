XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) posted its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. XPEL has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of XPEL from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director John Constantine sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $280,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,814,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,819,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $1,030,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,095,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,777,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 278,791 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,010. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

