XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) posted its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%.
Shares of XPEL stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. XPEL has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 2.05.
Several research analysts have issued reports on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of XPEL from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
Featured Article: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.