Zacks: Analysts Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will post $191.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $204.01 million and the lowest is $180.18 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $729.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $714.50 million to $744.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $932.47 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $994.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on U. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,844,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,822,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,679,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $77,714,000.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $114.77 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.70.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

