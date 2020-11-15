Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.45 Million

Analysts expect that Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) will post $115.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.50 million. Neogen posted sales of $107.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year sales of $448.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.50 million to $448.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $483.95 million, with estimates ranging from $476.80 million to $491.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.82. Neogen has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $1,991,427.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,195.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,543. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth about $3,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

