Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to post $349.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.25 million to $354.70 million. National Instruments reported sales of $367.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

NATI stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 11.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $374,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Instruments by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after buying an additional 76,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

