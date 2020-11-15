Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Sage Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sage Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.01.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Sage Group (SGPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.