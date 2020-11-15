Zacks Investment Research Lowers Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Empire State Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of ESRT opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -771.23, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 7,809,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,796,000 after buying an additional 4,435,372 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 1,910.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,652,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after buying an additional 3,470,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,571,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,456,000 after buying an additional 2,297,962 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,215,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,656,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

