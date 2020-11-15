Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gritstone Oncology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.08. Gritstone Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.05). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 85.46% and a negative net margin of 2,966.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 672,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 323,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

