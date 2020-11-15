Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $162.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 35.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 77.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 84.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 18,295.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.