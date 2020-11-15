Zacks Investment Research Lowers MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised MeiraGTx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. MeiraGTx has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $575.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.38.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 331.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.69%. Research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 12,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $191,180.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,399,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,056,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 8,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $124,395.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,839,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,912 shares of company stock valued at $629,855. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 668,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 322,248 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,690,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in MeiraGTx by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,713,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MeiraGTx by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 98,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in MeiraGTx by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

