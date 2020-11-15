Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $14.26.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.