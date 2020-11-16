-$0.02 EPS Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.05). Covanta posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVA. UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

In other news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Covanta by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Covanta by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Covanta by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 145,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Covanta by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 12,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Covanta by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVA opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.28. Covanta has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.