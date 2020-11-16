$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Teck Resources posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TECK. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 122.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.