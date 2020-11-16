$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.73. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,043.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $23.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.