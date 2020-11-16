$0.79 EPS Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.77. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist cut their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.69.

TRU opened at $92.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.35. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $204,627.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,272. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth $228,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 41.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,664,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Management LP grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 187,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 55.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,162,000 after purchasing an additional 153,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 58.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.