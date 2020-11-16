106,811 Shares in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Timberland Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 49,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

TSBK stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.11. 211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $186.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.29. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

