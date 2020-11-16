11,075 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 339.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000.

TLT traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.75. 126,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,904,290. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.80. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $135.38 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

