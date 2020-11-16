1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Given a €21.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.20 ($23.76) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.10 ($30.71).

Shares of ETR DRI opened at €19.45 ($22.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €19.08 and a 200 day moving average of €22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.89. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a one year low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a one year high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

