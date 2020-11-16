16,236 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Waste Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $8,323,999. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,965. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.91. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

