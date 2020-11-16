17,213 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,804,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,685,000 after purchasing an additional 161,840 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,573,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,863 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,664,000 after purchasing an additional 431,838 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 314,951 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.24. The company had a trading volume of 52,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,688. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.47. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.15.

