173,029 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 173,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,000. Verizon Communications makes up 0.9% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 381.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $61.08. The company had a trading volume of 223,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,922,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

