17,430 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $95,117,000. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 520,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,748,000 after purchasing an additional 251,293 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 876.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 193,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 173,921 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 220,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,570,000 after purchasing an additional 112,342 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,907 shares during the period.

MTUM traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.16. 420,049 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.11. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

