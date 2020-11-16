1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of -12.25. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 33,277 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $967,695.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,020,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,200 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,245,809 shares of company stock worth $37,940,299 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONEM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

