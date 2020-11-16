1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.
Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of -12.25. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47.
In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 33,277 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $967,695.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,020,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,200 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,245,809 shares of company stock worth $37,940,299 in the last quarter.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
