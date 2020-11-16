$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.17. Costco Wholesale reported earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $9.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.33.

Shares of COST stock opened at $378.84 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The stock has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.55 and its 200 day moving average is $332.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,587. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

