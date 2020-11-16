20,206 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $340,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,179,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 103,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 64,640 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,026. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

