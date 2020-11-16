2,342 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in American Electric Power by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in American Electric Power by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average of $83.69.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.19.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

